A Huntington man pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the illegal straw purchase of firearms and to conspiring to have drugs including fentanyl smuggled into Western Regional Jail.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Corey Michael Perkins, 33, admitted to picking out four firearms at Jewelry Gold & Pawn in Huntington on June 30, 2020, telling an employee he would send someone to purchase them. Perkins knew he could not purchase the firearms himself because of a prior felony conviction. Perkins instead instructed another person to purchase the four firearms for him, providing that individual with the necessary cash. He further admitted that he aided, abetted, counseled, and induced that person to falsely state and represent on ATF Form 4473 that she was the actual transferee and buyer of the firearms, when in fact Perkins was the actual transferee and buyer of the firearms.
Perkins also admitted that while on home confinement he coordinated with multiple individuals to get drugs into Western Regional Jail in Barboursville from November to December 2020.
Perkins used recorded jail phone calls to arrange for a package containing 228 suboxone strips, 1.4 grams of fentanyl/methamphetamine mixture, and 1 gram of methamphetamine to be transported into Western Regional Jail. Perkins used an inmate and a person who worked at the jail to carry out the scheme. Perkins was aware that the drugs were intended for redistribution in the jail and that he would receive money.
Perkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22. He pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the illegal straw purchase of firearms and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine for that crime.
Perkins also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute suboxone, methamphetamine, and fentanyl and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine for that offense.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearings. Assistant United States Attorneys Courtney L. Cremeans and Ryan A. Keefe are prosecuting the cases.