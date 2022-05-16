A Huntington man was sentenced Monday to 26 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for attempted production of child pornography.
Nicholas Wilds, 38, must also register as a sex offender.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Wilds admitted that he engaged in distributing child pornography using online chat rooms.
Wilds messaged with a user of Kik, an online messaging application, and the two discussed sexually abusing young children. Wilds encouraged the other Kik user to take sexually explicit photographs of a child in the user’s care, providing graphic details with his requests.
Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant and found that Wilds possessed several hundred images of child pornography on his personal cell phone.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Julie White prosecuted the case.