A Huntington man pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Bobby James Mitchell, 41, admitted that a Hurricane Police officer found 499 pills containing approximately 54 grams of fentanyl in Mitchell’s vehicle during a December 11, 2021, traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Hurricane.
Mitchell admitted he intended to sell the fentanyl.
Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing.
Assistant United States Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans is prosecuting the case.