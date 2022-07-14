HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Attorneys representing the city of Huntington and Cabell County say they plan to appeal a federal judge’s decision to side with three drug distributors in a landmark opioid trial.
The Cabell County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to fight the ruling made by U.S. District Judge David Faber on July 4.
For more of this story, go to https://wvmetronews.com/2022/07/14/huntington-cabell-county-appeal-ruling-in-landmark-opioid-trial/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.