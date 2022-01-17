The WV Trophy Hunters Association is scheduled to hold its WV Hunting & Fishing Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston Jan. 21-23.
All proceeds from the show are donated to programs that promote or protect hunting, fishing, wildlife, conservation, and related educational activities.
From 1995 through 2019, donations to these causes exceeded $1.25 million.
Scheduled to participate are about 175 exhibitors. Seminars on Saturday, Jan. 22, include an update on the elk project by Randy Kelly of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and "Mountain Whitetail Hunting" by David Miller of Appalachian Range Outdoors.
A wildlife charity auction is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday in the Little Theater of the Charleston Convention Center.
Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin is providing a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon on Friday, welcoming the show back after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.
The show opens Friday at noon and runs to 9 p.m. all three days. The doors open by 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is $9 for adults and $1 for children ages 6-12. Children under 6 are admitted without charge.