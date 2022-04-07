Hundreds of activists to protest Saturday at West Virginia power plant with ties to Sen. Manchin

FAIRMONT — Hundreds of activists are planning to converge on the Grant Town Power Plant in northern West Virginia this weekend to protest Sen. Joe Manchin's family business and his voting record in the U.S. Senate.
According to a press release from West Virginia Rising, the group organizing the protest, Manchin's company EnerSystems is profiting from climate change even as he refuses to support legislation that addresses that issue.
West Virginia Rising claims dozens of activists are coming from across the United States to risk arrest by blockading the plant. While his son, Joe Manchin IV, runs the company, the activist group blames Manchin for blocking "federal climate change legislation" and keeping "the plant in business as governor by helping raise rates on residents."
EnerSystems delivers coal waste to the Grant Town Power Plant, which uses the waste coal to generate electricity that is then sold to First Energy Corp.
The protest is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday outside the plant. According to published reports, state and local law enforcement agencies are already bracing for the gathering.
"Senator Manchin has used his power to deny West Virginians the child tax credit, coal miners assistance they need for their disabilities, and the entire country the possibility to transition into a clean energy future," West Virginia Rising said in a press release.
Protesters, according to West Virginia Rising, want to highlight what they say is harm the Manchin family business is doing to the environment, while also protesting the burning of coal waste.
Activists will be joined by marchers from the Poor People’s Campaign’s 23-mile protest through West Virginia, spotlighting the plight of impoverished and low-wealth residents.