The West Virginia Human Rights Commission (HRC) is coming to Beckley in August to hold a fair housing seminar this summer.
The meeting is free and open to the public and may be of particular interest to landlords, renters, homeowners, lawyers, advocates and potential candidates looking for housing.
“Every West Virginian should be able to obtain housing free from discrimination,” said Tia Welch, HRC executive director. “The information shared through the HRC fair housing seminars will help assure respect and dignity is the standard in every county of our state.”
The Beckley meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley. Call 304-253-3944 to register.
A fair housing seminar will also be offered later this summer in Wheeling. The seminar series is funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.