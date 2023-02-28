charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Human Rights Commission (HRC), in collaboration with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, will host a town hall meeting to discuss prevention of employment discrimination and harassment in the workplace for Appalachian communities on Friday, March 3, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Wilson Student Union on West Virginia State University’s campus.
“West Virginians should be able to enter their potential places of work and current positions without fear of employment discrimination and sexual harassment,” said Tia Welch, HRC executive director. “I encourage students, staff and community members to join us for our upcoming Town Hall discussion.”
The West Virginia Human Rights Commission may be contacted at 304-558-2616 (304-558-2976 TDD) or online through the HRC website.
