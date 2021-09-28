Several “significant pieces” of human skeletal remains were unearthed Tuesday in a remote wooded area in Greenbrier County, according to Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan.
Members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Officer were on the scene at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Muddy Creek Road and Low Gap Road which borders Alderson and Fort Spring.
Sloan said the human remains appear to be from a single individual.
While he did specify which skeleton pieces have been recovered, Sloan said “they have recovered several significant pieces.”
He added that he said he did not wish to speculate on how long the bones had been in the ground.
"It's a skeleton," Sloan said, alluding to the fact that the remains likely belong to an individual who was not recently deceased.
Sloan said that determination will be made at the state’s medical examiner office in Charleston, where the age and sex of the individual and possibly an identity will be made.
Sloan said their investigation started early Thursday after receiving a call around 8:20 a.m. from a property owner who found what he believed to be human remains while clearing an area in order to install a fence.
When officers arrived on the scene, Sloan said they were in agreement with the property owner that the items uncovered appeared to be human remains.
The next step in the investigation was to send for their crime scene team as well as a cadaver dog from Kanawha County.
Sloan said the cadaver dog, an Australian Shephard named Millie, was extremely helpful in finding additional remains.
“Unfortunately, what happens on these scenes where you’re out in a wooded area – animals scatter bones and that sort of thing,” he said. “Using (Millie) was very beneficial. It actually indicated in several areas that we were able to unearth the soil and find bones.”
Sloan said a medical examiner was also on the scene assisting with the recovery of the remains.
“It’s just a matter now of continuing to search the area,” said Sloan, suggesting that the investigation will likely continue long into the night Tuesday and possibly carry over into Wednesday.
He added that the recovery process is typically very time consuming as officers have to be very “meticulous” in their search.
The process will be even lengthier given a vast search area as well as the steep hill where the remains were found.
While speaking to a reporter at The Register-Herald via telephone around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sloan said he could still see members of the crime scene team searching the area hoping to unearth more remains.
Sloan said the search will likely end when they believe they have recovered as much of the human skeletal remains as possible.