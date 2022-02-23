Hudson sentenced to four life terms in hotel slaying

Despite pleading innocence, Davide Hudson of Beckley was sentenced Wednesday to four life terms in prison in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in a motel room.
Hudson was found guilty in a trial earlier this month in Raleigh County, convicted on six criminal counts for killing Amber Meadows, 19, at the Travelodge in Beckley in 2018.
Hudson was also found guilty of kidnapping Meadows and two other women on the night of the slaying.
During his sentencing hearing before Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick in Raleigh County Circuit Court, Hudson apologized but maintained his innocence.
Kirkpatrick sentenced Hudson to life in prison for killing Meadows and three other life terms on the kidnapping convictions.
The judge ordered that each sentence is to run consecutively.
This is a developing story.