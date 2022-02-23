Hudson sentenced to four life terms in hotel slaying

Despite pleading innocence, Davide Hudson of Beckley was sentenced Wednesday to four life terms in prison in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman in a motel room.
Hudson was found guilty in a trial earlier this month in Raleigh County, convicted on six criminal counts for killing Amber Meadows, 18, at the Travelodge in Beckley in 2018.
Hudson was also found guilty of kidnapping Meadows and two other women, Destiny Conkle and Arileah Lacy, on the night of the slaying.
Conkle and Lacy testified during his trial that he had kept them inside of the hotel room, while he taunted them with a handgun and, eventually, murdered Meadows.
Three other men, Antonio Williams, Tyrique Pearl and Jonthan Bird, faced charges identical to Hudson but later pleaded guilty in exchange for their testimony against Hudson.
Pearl and Bird testified at Hudson’s trial that they witnessed Hudson shooting the victim.
Hudson did not testify at his trial.
During his sentencing hearing before Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick in Raleigh County Circuit Court, Hudson apologized but maintained his innocence.
“Your Honor, I want to take the time to apologize to Amber Meadows, her family and everyone involved,” said Hudson, who spoke publicly for the first time during his sentencing. “I want to use this as a life-changing lesson and move forward to become a better man no matter what tomorrow may bring.”
Kirkpatrick sentenced Hudson to life in prison for killing Meadows and three other life terms on the kidnapping convictions. Hudson was sentenced to serve the six terms consecutively.
Hudson is currently facing a charge of second-degree sexual assault and conspiracy to commit a felony for the reported rape of another woman.
According to police, Hudson was released on bond in January 2021 on the charges of murdering Meadows and kidnapping Lacy and Conkle.
While on home confinement in September 2021, police charge, Hudson directed Alfred Pittman of Beckley to pick up the victim and drive them to her house.
When the woman was inside the car, both of the men allegedly sexually assaulted her and were later arrested on identical charges.