washington, d.c. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is appropriating $9.8 million from HUD to support quality, affordable housing for West Virginia’s homeless population.
Raleigh County Community Action Association will receive $756,403.
In even larger awards, $1.8 million each is going to Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority and West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness.
The funding is intended to bolster community-based efforts to address homelessness by helping connect vulnerable individuals and families with critical supportive services.
