PHILADELPHIA — Today, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) officials announced President Joe Biden’s appointment of Matthew Heckles as the Regional Administrator of HUD's Mid-Atlantic region.
Heckles will be responsible for the oversight and delivery of HUD programs and services throughout Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. He will serve as HUD's liaison to elected officials, congressional delegations, city managers, stakeholders and customers.
Prior to joining HUD, he served as the Assistant Secretary and Director of the Community Development Administration at the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. In this capacity, he oversaw a range of operations and services from the administration and financing of single-family mortgage and multifamily development financing to housing rehabilitation and local government infrastructure programs. Most recently, his efforts centered on COVID-19 relief programs that offered forbearance for small businesses as well as tenant and homeowner assistance.