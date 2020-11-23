Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard and a member of Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic panel, will be retiring from his post in the WVNG but will continue to serve the state through a new role at West Virginia University.
“Major General Hoyer has spent almost 40 years in uniform and almost 10 years as the adjutant general of our National Guard. He and his wife Amy have spent their entire life together in military service,” Gov. Justice said. “The general and I had a conversation very recently where he expressed his desire to retire from uniform, but that he wanted to continue to serve the state.
“He also told me he wanted to continue to be a part of my leadership team leading our Covid response and preparing for vaccine distribution,” Justice said. "I agreed that we would develop a plan for him to play a key role working for me but in a different status.
“Many of you know that General Hoyer was also a key part of my team that helped convince Virgin Hyperloop to come to West Virginia, and we will need his leadership to bring this to fruition and develop the other unique opportunities that will come with it,” Justice said.
Hoyer has also been involved with surface mine sites and leveraging the capabilities of the coal industry for national security efforts.
Justice announced that Gen. Hoyer will serve as a senior associate vice president at WVU as he carries out these duties.
“He will be the leader of our Joint Interagency Task Force on Vaccination, he will continue to be a key member of my COVID-19 Advisory Team, and he will also help me work on important economic development projects,” Justice said.
“Governor, while I may be changing uniforms, my intent is to still work with you to take care of the people of West Virginia and figure out how to do more to help our state,” Hoyer said.
Justice went on to announce that, at the recommendation of Maj. Gen. Hoyer, he is appointing Brig. Gen. Bill Crane to serve as the new adjutant general to lead the West Virginia National Guard.
This transition will occur on Jan. 4, 2021.