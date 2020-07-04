Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.