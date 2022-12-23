washington – Here’s a look at how U.S. senators from West Virginia voted over the previous week.
The usual comments from representatives and senators are missing for many of the votes because issues of the Congressional Record for the past two days have not yet been published.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: BANKING OVERSIGHT: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Martin J. Gruenberg to be a member of the board of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for a six-year term. Gruenberg has been on the FDIC’s board since 2005 and is its acting chairman. A supporter, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, praised Gruenberg’s tenure on the board and cited his work, after the 2008 financial crisis, to “implement reforms passed by Congress to strengthen capital requirements and protect depositors from future financial crisis.” The vote, on Dec. 19, was 45 yeas to 39 nays. In a separate action, Gruenberg was confirmed to be the FDIC’s chair for a five-year term.
NOT VOTING: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: GOVERNMENT WORKERS: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Robert Harley Shriver III to be the Office of Personnel Management’s deputy director. Shriver has been the agency’s associate director for employee services for two years and was an agency official during the Obama administration. The vote, on Dec. 20, was 57 yeas to 35 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: RUSSIA AMBASSADOR: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Lynne M. Tracy to be ambassador to Russia. Tracy, a career Foreign Service official in the State Department with numerous postings in Afghanistan, Pakistan and neighboring countries, has been ambassador to Armenia since 2019. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 93 yeas to 2 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: ARMY ASSISTANT SECRETARY: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Agnes Schaefer to be the Army’s assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs. Schaefer has been a political science researcher at the RAND Corporation since 2005. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 68 yeas to 26 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: NAVY ASSISTANT SECRETARY: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Franklin Parker to be the Navy’s assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs. Parker was in the same role for the last year of the Obama administration; since then, he has been a senior legal official at BAE Systems, a military contractor. The vote, on Dec. 22, was 70 yeas to 22 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 6: BUDGETING RULES: The Senate passed a motion to waive applicable budgetary discipline rules for the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617). The vote, on Dec. 22, was 65 yeas to 31 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 7: EARMARKS: The Senate rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., that would have eliminated all earmark spending provisions from the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617). The vote, on Dec. 22, was 34 yeas to 63 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 8: IMMIGRATION AND PUBLIC HEALTH: The Senate rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617). The amendment would have blocked funding for efforts to end restrictions on immigration into the U.S. that rely on a Covid-based Title 42 public health protection rule adopted in March 2020. The vote, on Dec. 22, was 47 yeas to 50 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV
YEAS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 9: MOTHERS IN THE WORKPLACE: The Senate agreed to an amendment sponsored by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617) that would require reasonable workplace accommodations for women whose ability to do their jobs is limited by pregnancy or childbirth. The vote, on Dec. 22, was 73 yeas to 24 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 10: WORKPLACE BREASTFEEDING: The Senate agreed to an amendment sponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617) that would require employers to expand breastfeeding accommodations for employees. The vote, on Dec. 22, was 92 yeas to 5 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 11: 9/11 HEALTH PROGRAM: The Senate agreed to an amendment sponsored by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617) that would establish a supplemental fund within the World Trade Center Health Program for providing medical benefits for people whose health was harmed by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The vote, on Dec. 22, was 90 yeas to 6 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 12: 2023 SPENDING: The Senate passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617), sponsored by Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, D-Va., to spend about $1.7 trillion in fiscal 2023 on so-called omnibus military and other discretionary government programs. The bill included $45 billion to fund Ukraine’s opposition to its invasion by Russia and would increase military spending to $858 billion and increase non-military discretionary spending from $730 billion in fiscal 2022 to $772.5 billion in fiscal 2023. The vote, on Dec. 22, was 68 yeas to 29 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.