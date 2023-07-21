washington, d.c. – Here’s a look at how U.S. senators from West Virginia voted over the previous week.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Rachel Bloomekatz to be a judge on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Most of Bloomekatz’s career, spanning the past decade, has been as a private practice lawyer, for the past four years at her own law firm. A supporter, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said: “Bloomekatz brings with her not only impressive legal credentials but the empathy, the intellect, and the deep commitment to justice required to serve the people of the Sixth Circuit.” The vote, on July 18, was 50 yeas to 48 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: NATO MEMBERSHIP: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 2226), that would require approval from Congress for the U.S. to suspend or withdraw its membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Kaine said the amendment “sends a powerful message that Congress, after these decades, still believes in the power of NATO.” An opponent, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said: “Passing this amendment is tantamount to altering the Constitution, because the amendment would authorize the Senate to infringe upon the executive powers of the president.” The vote, on July 19, was 65 yeas to 28 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: MILITARY ACCOUNTING PROCEDURES: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 2226), that would have required the Defense Department to change its methods of accounting for the drawdown of military supplies, including weapons systems being sent to Ukraine. Vance said a recent $6 billion accounting error by the military showed the need to “more adequately count and account for the resources we are giving to Ukraine and other nations as well.” An opponent, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said: “If we adopt this amendment, we will lower the amount of equipment we can provide to Ukraine, which is critically in need of such equipment.” The vote, on July 19, was 39 yeas to 60 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: ENFORCING EPA RULES: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Uhlmann to be the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) Assistant Administrator for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. Uhlmann, currently a law professor at the University of Michigan, was a federal prosecutor, specializing in environmental crimes, for 17 years. A supporter, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., cited Uhlmann’s bipartisan support from five former EPA administrators, and said the Senate needed to confirm the nomination because in recent years “environmental enforcement and compliance actions had fallen to half of what they had been during the Bush and the Obama administrations.” The vote, on July 20, was 53 yeas to 46 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: PETROLEUM RESERVE SALES: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 2226), that would bar the sale of petroleum products from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Russia, China, Iran, or North Korea. Cruz cited the desirability of not assisting U.S. adversaries by supplying them with oil. An opponent, Sen. Christopher Murphy, D-Conn., said “this amendment claims to solve a problem while mainly having the result of padding and protecting oil industry profits” by shifting exports to China from the Reserve to private industry. The vote, on July 20, was 85 yeas to 14 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.