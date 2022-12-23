washington – Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. The usual comments from representatives and senators are missing for many of the votes because issues of the Congressional Record for the past two days have not yet been published.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1: PAY FOR U.S. ATHLETES: The House passed the Equal Pay for Team USA Act (S. 2333), sponsored by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., to require equal compensation for male and female athletes officially representing the U.S. in the Olympics and other international amateur athletic contests. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 350 yeas to 59 nays.
NAYS: Mooney R-WV (2nd)
NOT VOTING: McKinley R-WV (1st)
YEAS: Miller R-WV (3rd)
House Vote 2: IMMIGRATION CLASSIFICATIONS: The House passed the Energy Security and Lightering Independence Act (S. 5168), sponsored by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., to classify as nonimmigrant aliens foreigners who are passing through the U.S. in transit in order to reach shipping vessels on which the foreigners will transfer liquid cargoes. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 394 yeas to 19 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (3rd)
NOT VOTING: McKinley R-WV (1st)
House Vote 3: INVESTIGATING CHILD ABUSE: The House passed the Respect for Child Survivors Act (S. 4926), sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to establish standards for Federal Bureau of Investigation team investigations of alleged cases of child sexual abuse and child trafficking. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 385 yeas to 28 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (3rd)
NOT VOTING: McKinley R-WV (1st)
House Vote 4: BRAIN DAMAGE RESEARCH: The House passed the Dr. Joanne Smith Memorial Rehabilitation Innovation Centers Act (S. 2834), sponsored by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to require the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to publish lists of brain and spinal cord injury rehabilitation research innovation centers. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 393 yeas to 19 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (3rd)
NOT VOTING: McKinley R-WV (1st)
House Vote 5: TRIBAL WATER RIGHTS: The House passed a bill (S. 3168), sponsored by Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., to extend to 2025 a deadline for the Interior Department to make findings regarding water rights held by the White Mountain Apache Tribe. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 378 yeas to 33 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (3rd)
NOT VOTING: McKinley R-WV (1st)
House Vote 6: COLORADO RIVER WATER RIGHTS: The House passed the Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resiliency Act (S. 3308), sponsored by Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., to authorize tribes along the Colorado River to exchange water storage rights to be used off their reservations. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 397 yeas to 12 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (3rd)
NOT VOTING: McKinley R-WV (1st)
House Vote 7: PRESIDENTIAL TAX RETURNS: The House passed the Presidential Tax Filings and Audit Transparency Act (H.R. 9640), sponsored by Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., to require the Internal Revenue Service to rapidly audit income tax returns filed by the president and the president’s spouse and make a report on the audit publicly available. The vote, on Dec. 22, was 222 yeas to 201 nays.
NAYS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (3rd)
NOT VOTING: McKinley R-WV (1st)
House Vote 8: HERITAGE AREAS: The House passed the National Heritage Area Act (S. 1942), sponsored by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., to require the Interior Department to adopt a standard for designating and managing national heritage areas. The vote, on Dec. 22, was 326 yeas to 95 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (3rd)
NOT VOTING: McKinley R-WV (1st)
House Vote 9: LEARNING TRIBAL LANGUAGES: The House passed the Native American Language Resource Center Act (S. 989), sponsored by Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, to authorize Education Department grants for developing resource centers for learning Native American languages. The vote, on Dec. 22, was 342 yeas to 71 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (3rd)
NOT VOTING: McKinley R-WV (1st)
House Vote 10: TRIBAL LANGUAGE RULES: The House passed the Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act (S. 1402), sponsored by Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, to require reviews of compliance with Native American language promotion requirements by federal agencies. The vote, on Dec. 22, was 337 yeas to 79 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), MillerR-WV (3rd)
NOT VOTING: McKinley R-WV (1st)
House Vote 11: MILITARY EDUCATION PROGRAMS: The House passed the Student Veteran Emergency Relief Act (H.R. 7939), sponsored by Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., to permanently authorize changes, first adopted in response to Covid, to Veterans Affairs Department programs that offer military veterans educational assistance benefits. The vote, on Dec. 22, was 380 yeas to 35 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (3rd)
NOT VOTING: McKinley R-WV (1st)
