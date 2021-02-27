Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.