Housing Center needs donations, says RCAAA head

Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center, formerly Pine Haven Homeless Shelter, is desperately in need of donations this holiday season, Raleigh Community Action Association Interim Executive Director Crystal Camarillo said Tuesday.
Covid has nearly wiped out the food that usually comes from business Christmas parties to the shelter each December, and residents are not getting personal items donated as they have in past years.
"We need donations," Camarillo requested. "They are very low this year. We're not getting the quantity that we had in years past.
"We do have families at this shelter," she said. "We do have a relatively full shelter for the capacity that we're serving in Covid times. The need is here, more than ever."
Lisa Tyler, the assistant housing director for the center, reported that the room where donations of toiletries and some new clothing items and new toys are usually stored at Christmas is practically bare.
"Last year, you couldn't walk through this room," said Tyler, adding that the room was overflowing in 2019. "This year, it's sad."
Camarillo asked the public to donate shampoo, deodorant, razors, shaving cream and soap. Feminine hygiene products are also needed.
The current residents of the center also need new underwear and new pajamas.
This Christmas, there are three teenage boys and a 6-week-old baby boy who are spending the holidays at the center. Camarillo asked that the public help make their stay better by ensuring that they have a Christmas.
"(We're asking for) just things that would make their Christmas a little brighter, for our teenagers and our infant we have," she requested.
Stuffed animals are not permitted at the center, but the teens attend school and need hoodies and shoes. Basketballs, footballs and art supplies are also welcomed. They may be dropped off at the center on Eisenhower Drive.
Tyler said that she had asked each of the teen boys to make a wish list. She has the boys' and baby's sizes and the items that the teens requested. Camarillo asked the public to call 304-255-9138 or to email Tyler at lisa.tyler@rccaa.org for the wish lists.
According to Tyler, churches usually come into the center to cook and serve dinners between Thanksgiving and Christmas. This year, presumably due to Covid, only one church has donated "the fixings" for a Christmas dinner, but there are no volunteers to cook and serve it, said Tyler. She asked that any churches or organizations which are interested in providing a meal and volunteers who want to cook and serve call the center at 304-255-9138.
With parties and business dinners being canceled due to Covid, the shelter does not have a provision of food that was very reliable during December in past years, said Tyler.
"People aren't having the get-togethers and stuff like they normally have," Tyler explained. "Usually, like with Christmas dinners that people have for their businesses, they'll bring that over here, what's left.
"That's not happening," she added. "Just a lot of things are really not happening."
Monetary donations are also needed, said Camarillo. Donations may be mailed to Raleigh Emergency Housing Center, PO BOX 3066 EBS, Beckley, WV 25801.
Camarillo said that she would like the public to tour the center to see the good work that is done by area residents.
"It's very humbling," she noted.
Those who would like to learn more about the facility and the area's emergency housing center may call Tyler at 304-255-9138 to schedule a tour.