House passes abortion bill 93-5

Charleston – Following accusations by Democrats that the bill was only a political ploy, the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday overwhelming passed an abortion bill that a leading obstetrician/gynecologist in the state has said is “extremely” unlikely to affect any West Virginian.
House Bill 4007, sponsored by Delegate Ruth Rowan, R- Hampshire and one of the first bills considered of the 2020 legislative session, passed in a 93-5 vote, with two not present.
The bill, if passed by the Senate, would require that if an infant were born alive during an attempted abortion, physicians must “(e)xercise the same degree of reasonable medical judgment to preserve the life and health of the child as a physician would render to any other child born alive at the same gestational age.”
West Virginia has a 20-week ban on abortions. Doctors consider gestational age to begin with the woman’s last period, not conception, so abortions are generally permitted up to 22 weeks in the state.
According to Dr. Leo Brancazio, who heads WVU’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, it would be unlikely for an infant born that early to survive, so “reasonable” care would likely mean “comfort” measures, which he compared to hospice care.
During debate Wednesday, Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D- Monongalia, predicted that Democrats who voted for the bill would be subject to attack ads as part of a political, “cynical game.” She said women’s decision whether to have children “is not a game to me.”
“I’m not going to participate in this game and I will be voting no,” she said.
Delegate Sammi Brown, D-Jefferson, asked Delegate Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas and chairman of the House of Delegates Health and Human Resources Committee, what the end result of the bill would be. He told her lawmakers wanted to “send a signal” across the country that West Virginia lawmakers are pro-life, and that lawmakers are not willing to “stand back and do nothing if this does occur in the future.”
She asked if any obstetrician/gynecologists testified during the health committee’s discussion of the bill.
“Nobody on the committee requested testimony,” he said.
She also argued that infanticide is already illegal across the nation.
“I know what will happen when I go home but I cannot vote for a law not based on truth,” Brown said.
Rowan said that her grandson was born premature, although she didn’t say how many weeks.
“I’m speaking not just for the infants,” she said. “I’m speaking for the grandparents.”
Delegate Kayla Kessinger, R- Fayette, said there were cases nationwide of babies born alive after attempted abortions, although she also didn’t say at how many weeks.
“We talk about stakeholders?” she said. “Well it’s too bad none of those babies were available for comment.”
