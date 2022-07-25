House panel: No exceptions Strict abortion bill to get a public airing on Wednesday

The W.Va. House Health and Human Resources Committee passed what one delegate called a “medieval” bill after Gov. Jim Justice unexpectedly directed the legislature to “clarify and modernize” West Virginia’s abortion laws during Monday’s previously scheduled special legislative session.
Under the terms outlined in what is now known as HB 302, victims of rape and incest, as well as those with mental disabilities, would be effectively forced to carry any resulting pregnancy to term.
“We just recodified a bill that was passed before women were even treated like human beings, and you’re taking us back to that when you vote for this,” Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said, moments before the committee cast their votes. “And let’s not mince words here, we’re doing it because the governor couldn’t get support for a tax cut. He traded this for a tax cut.”
Pushkin’s comments came in response to Gov. Justice’s proposed 10 percent income tax reduction, and the reports of backlash he received during his “cordial, 90-minute meeting” with the Republican caucus on Sunday. Justice’s announcement that abortion law would be added to Monday’s agenda came 13 minutes after the scheduled start of the special session, leaving many lawmakers with little to no time to prepare.
As it stands, if adopted by the House of Delegates, HB 302 — the full text of which has not been made publicly available as of the time of writing — allows abortions to be performed only when a medical professional deems it necessary to protect the life of the mother.
Mountain State Spotlight was reporting Monday night that miscarriages and stillbirths are explicitly not considered abortions in the bill. The bill also allows for procedures to remove ectopic pregnancies, the termination of medically unviable pregnancies, and the administration of emergency care that may effectively result in an abortion.
Otherwise, Mountain State Spotlight reported, doctors who perform abortions are subject to felony charges on top of jail time. And with any punishment for performing an abortion falling on the provider — a possible three- to 10-year sentence — Del. Joseph Ellington, R-Mercer, conceded under questioning that some reproductive health providers may feel uncomfortable practicing in the state, Mountain State Spotlight reported. Ellington, who is not on the committee but testified as an OB-GYN, also said he predicted such issues would likely be rare.
The bill would still allow the immediate use of contraceptives that stop an egg from being fertilized or implanted, like the Plan B pill, Mountain State Spotlight reported.
“The same people that were clamoring for this bill and sold their votes on a tax cut for it, they’re the same ones who failed to pass a simple bill to help 7,000 children in foster care,” Pushkin said. “I’m disgusted. Our foster care system is overrun right now, and they couldn’t lift a finger last session. They killed a bill to take care of the children in foster care, and they’re the same ones who just sold their vote for this.”
Proposed amendments to allow for the performance of abortion in the cases of rape and incest, as well as modification of the criminal penalties for health care providers, were presented but rejected.
“This idea that we are going to force women to bear children against their will and put doctors and nurses in jail for 10 years is something out of the Middle Ages,” said Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, lead sponsor of both amendments.
Del. Mike Honaker, R-Greenbrier, while speaking with The Register-Herald on Friday, said, “I’m adamantly pro-life. But I’ve had many conversations with people to clarify where I stand on the issues. We want to talk about those cases of rape, incest, and pregnancies that risk a mother’s life.” However, Honaker voted against the amendment to include exceptions for instances of rape and incest.
Honaker did not return The Register-Herald’s request for comment after Monday’s vote.
“My granddaughter just gave birth to my great-granddaughter a year ago,” said Del. George Miller, R-Morgan. “When the Supreme Court made their decision, she got on Facebook and said ‘my choice, my body.’ And I voted no (on the amendment) because life means that much to me. I may lose her. I may lose them both. But life means that much to me, and that’s why I did it.”
The committee passed HB 302 with 16 votes for and six votes against. Dels. Pushkin and Fleischauer, as well as Del. Jim Barach, D-Kanawha; Del. Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall; Del. Ric Griffith, D-Wayne; and Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, all cast their vote in opposition to the bill.
“I’ll say it again — my body, my choice,” Del. Walker said, in an impassioned plea to her committee colleagues. “What kind of victory are we having here in West ‘By God’ Virginia, with no exceptions for rape or incest? The trauma that comes from sexual assault and incest — the assault of not having the freedom and the democracy to choose what you want for your health care — we may rip that apart for some West Virginians. We may rip that apart for some physicians and health care workers.”
“I think most of you know where I stand with this bill,” Walker went on to say. “And I think I know where most of you stand just with the amendments that we have voted down. I’m not here to call you out, I’m here to call you in. It ain’t good enough, West Virginia. So, Mr. Chairman, I’ll be a proud no on this bill.”
HB 302 will now move on to the House Judiciary Committee, before moving on to the full House of Delegates, with the Health and Human Resources Committee’s recommendation that it be passed. At the request of Del. Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, a joint public hearing of the House Judiciary and Health and Human Resources Committees will be held in the House chamber on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.