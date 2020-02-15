charleston — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday voted for a rules bundle that included new regulations on how coal companies are to repair damages or compensate property owners in the event underground mining damages a home or other structure.
In December, the Republican majority in the Legislature’s rule-making review committee voted that if coal operators cause damage to a home or other structure due to underground coal mining, those coal operators, and not the residents, would get to decide how they want to make up for the damages.
Lawmakers had originally decided to alter that area of code at the request of the coal industry, after West Virginia Supreme Court justices found that the code was ambiguous and that the owner of the damaged structure should decide which remedy, compensation or repair.
Last month, lawmakers in the House of Delegates Energy Committee took out the rule-making review committee’s amendment and adopted their own.
They adopted language stating that the property owner would decide if the company would have to compensate them in the amount of the cost to repair, but not to exceed the pre-mining value of the structure, or if the company would pay them the amount the home lost in value. Their version was supported by the West Virginia Coal Association.
Republicans in that committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to allow the owners, if they selected the option to repair, to receive up to 150 percent of the value of their home. Democrats had noted that repairs could end up being more expensive than the home was worth, and that homes have sentimental value.
Thursday, the House of Delegates approved an amendment, put forward by House Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer, to allow home-owners to receive up to 120 percent of the structure’s value, should they choose the option to repair.
Republicans said, on the floor Friday, that voting down the bill, House Bill 4217, would mean going back to the DEP rule in effect in July 2019. Under questioning on the floor Friday, Shott said it would mean giving coal companies the decision-making authority.
However, House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, said the legal counsel for the Democrats believed that voting down the rule would mean reverting to the rule originally introduced by DEP.
And even though the coal industry had requested the DEP give them the decision-making authority, DEP had not proposed that. Republicans on the rule-making review committee had. DEP did not alter that section of code, only adding a section clarifying that the DEP doesn’t adjudicate property rights disputes.
Del. Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, a member of the rule-making review committee, said that voting down the rule would either mean reverting to current law, which “the Supreme Court said gives the land-owner, the home-owner, the option of repairing or being compensated,” or the DEP’s proposed rule, which “tried to put into law what the Supreme Court said.”
Del. Vernon Criss, R-Wood, argued that lawmakers should vote against the bill, as there were nine other rules in the bundle.
“There’s nobody in here that has more disdain for the DEP and some of the rules and regs that they have than I do,” he said, laughing. “If we do not pass this rule and it reverts back, then we will be in violation of federal law, especially on the air, and therefore the Philadelphia office of the EPA will come in and take over.”
Fleischaeur said she agreed some of the rules in the bundle would be at risk, but said there would be time to pass those next session.
“I’m not sure the Trump administration is going to come in here guns ablaze on their horses to take primacy over our air quality,” she said.
The bill passed 52-39, with nine not voting.
Locally, Del. Roy Cooper, R-Summers; Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh; Tom Fast, R-Fayette; Chris Toney, R-Raleigh; and Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming, voted for the bill.
Dels. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh; Jeff Campbell, D-Greenbrier; and Cindy Lavender-Bowe, D-Greenbrier, voted against it.
Dels. Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, and Margaret Staggers, D-Fayette, were not present.
In an interview, Del. Steele, a member of the rule-making review committee who voted to give the coal operators more control in that committee, said that after more time studying the issue, he supported giving home-owners the control.
“I would have supported the 150 cap,” he said. “That would have been fine by me.”
As for no cap, he said, “I would have to hear the arguments on it. As an attorney, I lean toward no cap but I’m willing to hear the argument on it. I could see myself being more agreeable with a 150, but I’m certainly better with a 120 than a 100.”
He said that lawyers for the Republicans were saying that voting against the bill would have meant giving the coal operators control, since he said the DEP had concurred with that amendment in the rule-making review committee.
Del. Chris Toney, R-Raleigh, said he was also operating under that assumption.
He said he would likely have voted against the bill, had the bill been in its original version giving coal operators the control, even going against his party if he had to.
“It wouldn’t have been the first time,” said Toney, who also voted last year against an omnibus education bill paving the way for charter schools in West Virginia.
The bill now goes to the state Senate.
