ANSTED — To continue to improve a learning void created at least partly by the Covid-19 pandemic, Fayette County Schools officials are hopeful that — once coronavirus federal funding dries up — monies can be found elsewhere to maintain the recent implementation of aides in Grades 1 and 2 classrooms.
The West Virginia Legislature may be a future ally in that regard.
A West Virginia House of Delegates contingent was at Ansted Elementary School on Monday to see first-hand some of the steps and subsequent improvements Fayette students have made in recent months after a teacher's aide was added to each first- and second-grade classroom in the county last year via coronavirus funding.
Roger Hanshaw, speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates, was accompanied by members of the House Education Committee to see the program that Fayette County has put in place to use some of its federal funding to put teaching assistants/aides in the first- and second-grade classrooms in the county.
"We have other counties in the state that are doing that now," Hanshaw said. "We have most of the counties who are considering it, and one of the things that we're considering at the level of the state legislature is: Do we bring that program statewide? Do we begin implementing that in all 55 counties of West Virginia?"
"The data is really compelling," Hanshaw said. "The data shows that, if a student in the United States finishes the third grade and doesn't read at grade level, the odds of that student ever reading at grade level in his or her lifetime are nine percent. So that's just a lifetime handicap.
"One of the ways the data shows you can improve that performance metric is by decreasing the teacher-to-student ratio in the very early grades. So we already do that in kindergarten classrooms. Every kindergarten classroom in West Virginia has a teacher and a teacher's aide or assistant teacher in that classroom. The proposal now we're evaluating is: Do we just extend that to first and second grade?"
Aides in kindergarten classrooms were already in the equation thanks to a mix of state and federal funds, he explained. Aides in the next two grade levels up the ladder were added this past year from coronavirus funds, which will eventually expire.
"Some counties used that federal funding from their coronavirus allocation to do this program, to put first- and second-grade teacher's aides in their classrooms," said Hanshaw. "The question before us is now does the State of West Virginia, with its own resources, begin paying for that same program."
Hanshaw said there is no particular proposal from a county on the table. "We're trying to develop our own."
If state legislators do eventually agree to commit funding to keep the aide program alive, from where would the money come?
"Right now, we're in an environment in which we have some historic budget surpluses in West Virginia," Hanshaw said. "We ended fiscal year 2022 with a budget surplus of right at $1.3 billion. So the price tag on this program statewide, if I'm recalling the data correctly, sits around $20-ish million.
"We think it's a worthwhile program. At least I think it's a very worthwhile program. I would support it today. The question is whether we can rally enough support from the rest of our colleagues to take this program statewide. When we convene (regular session) in January 2023, this is a proposal that, at a minimum, we expect the House to consider."
A future extension being a possibility is good news to second-grade AES teacher Chasity Lesher.
Having aides in place has "been a very vital piece of coming back from Covid," Lesher said. "When we got the kids back from Covid, they were behind, hadn't had the instruction they needed. With the aides, that was like having two of me in the classroom. So we could pick up on some of those fundamental pieces they missed out from not being here."
Saying she has a good group of students this year, Lesher said, "I have 22 students, so I've grouped my students up to where we're doing lots of small groups. While I'm running a group, my aide is also running a group. So all of the kids in my classroom are getting a little bit of one-on-one instruction.
"If we can continue to keep these aides in the classroom to help us, we're sending kids onto the next grade level better prepared than what they were before."
Dawn Dooley, the FCS director of elementary schools/assessment, said the school system saw positive gains in elementary education achievement in the most recent report released by the state, including in reading in grades K-2.
Participation in the Harless Fellows program at Marshall University helped along those lines. "We reached out to the June Harless Center," said Dooley. "They started working first with the classroom teachers because none of the first- or second-grade teachers had ever had an aide in their classroom before. And we also hired Brenda Vargo (a retired teacher). She came in as support for the teacher and the aides and (gave guidance on) how to develop those relationships.
"It was an overwhelming task to begin with, but it has been so rewarding, and our data has increased so much by having two adults in the room, and that's two caring adults in the room."
As a means of assessing progress, Dooley said, "We go to every first- and second-grade classroom every month, and then we give surveys to the aides, and we poll the aides after we make our school visit and ask them what they need; also they tell us on the survey what they need. Brenda circles back around and gives professional development to those aides of those needs" (in such areas as classroom management, discipline, how to help a special education student, how to teach writing or phonics or math).
Some of the new teacher aides hadn't been used to working with children until recently, Dooley noted, so extra preparation was critical. Most weren't hired until November, even into January 2022.
The placement of more aides in the classrooms has been a boost, she noted. "We hired instructional aides for all classrooms in grades 1-2 last year," said Dooley. "It was to provide another adult for instruction in the classroom to combat learning loss due to the pandemic. We had every school with a minimum of 60 percent of the students on grade level at the end of the year. Most schools were in the 70 percent or higher range of students reading on grade level.
"It was such a massive undertaking for every first- and second-grade teacher to have an aide, so we didn't really know how we would execute it."
An aspect of Dooley's follow-up visits to schools is to make sure the aides aren't being used in secretarial roles. "They're not," she said. "All of these men and women that are in these positions are doing instruction during the day."
After Covid funding being used for the aides ceases to exist, "We have to find funding for ourselves," Dooley said. "We've talked about (funding). That's why this delegation is here, to possibly change legislation (in the funding formula)."
In Fayette, $1 million was earmarked for about 50 aides for the current year. "At the least (moving forward), we'd like to keep first grade," Dooley said. "Ideally, we'd like to have first and second."
