House bill would impose abortion restrictions

CHARLESTON — A bill scheduled for first reading in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday would prohibit a woman from getting an abortion after 15 weeks past gestation.
House Bill 4004 does include exemptions in a medical emergency or in cases of severe fetal abnormality.
The bill mirrors legislation passed in Mississippi, and that case is now pending at the U.S. Supreme Court after the state was sued claiming it is a violation of the federal Roe v. Wade. That ruling allows abortions up to viability (meaning the fetus can live outside the mother), which is about 24 weeks.
Roe v. Wade has been in effect since 1973 and has previously been upheld in various cases. But during arguments in the Mississippi case in December 2021 some members of the conservative-leaning Supreme Court indicated at least a change in giving states more leeway, or possibly ending Roe v. Wade altogether and leaving it up to the states to decide.
The Supreme Court has indicated a decision on that case will be rendered by June.
The outcome of the Mississippi case may have a direct impact on any state bills passed, but other states are also enacting the more limited abortion legislation.
Two of the three Mercer County delegates voiced support of the House bill.
“I fully support it,” Del. Marty Gearheart said.
Del. Doug Smith also is behind it.
“My position is still the same,” he said. “I am 100 percent against abortions used as a form of birth control.”
Smith would agree to more exemptions, though.
“Although I personally don’t like it, I do believe there should be exceptions for the life of the mother, rape and incest,” he said. “This bill doesn’t affect the exemptions up to the 15-week mark so I will support it.”
Del. Joe Ellington, who is an OB-GYN physician, said he has to look at the details of the bill before deciding.
After the third reading in the House, a vote will be taken and, if passed, the bill will be sent to the Senate, which is considering an abortion bill of its own.
Senate Bill 94 is called the Fetal Heartbeat Act and would prohibit abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks after gestation.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said recently he is probably more inclined to support something closer to the House version.
Swope said the fetal heartbeat at six weeks could be too soon because many women may not even know they are pregnant at that point.
“But how many weeks I haven’t really set in my own mind what is reasonable,” he said.
Swope also said he thinks there should be exceptions, especially in cases of major medical ramifications for mother or baby.
“I am not totally opposed to the concept of abortion in serious situations but not just as routine birth control,” he said.
Senate Bill 94 remains in the Health and Human Resources Committee.
House Bill 4004 was passed out of the Health and Human Resources Committee and then out of the Judiciary Committee on Thursday before going to the House floor for first reading.
