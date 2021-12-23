For those in need of a place to eat on Christmas Eve while doing some last-minute holiday shopping or those looking for a hot meal on Christmas Day, there are several locations across southern West Virginia that can fill one or both of those needs.
Beckley
In Beckley, many who frequent the Omelet Shoppe on Harper Road have made it a yearly tradition to stop by Christmas Day to celebrate with the staff and give a holiday tip to their favorite server.
The restaurant is open 24/7, and store manager Jessica Harris said Christmas Day is actually their busiest day of the year.
“It’s a lot of community members, families and people that come into the Omelet Shoppe on a regular basis throughout the year,” Harris said. “All of our regulars and everybody kind of celebrates together.”
She added that making a stop at the Omelet Shoppe is a holiday tradition for some.
“A lot of it, I think, is people paying tribute to their favorite servers,” Harris said.
Even last year when the restaurant closed due to Covid, Harris said she had many people calling in to see if they could still tip their favorite server.
“We have a lot of people that come in to celebrate with us,” she said. “They consider us family and so do we.”
Although working on Christmas is not ideal, Harris said she tries to schedule it so all the employees get time off that day to spend with their families.
Harris said not everyone who stops by on Christmas is a regular. Some are just looking to enjoy a hot meal surrounded by friendly people.
“We do have a lot of single people without families or people who don’t cook or can’t cook like they used to, that kind of thing, or just want to take it easy and relax,” she said.
The United Methodist Temple will also continue its tradition of serving a free meal on Christmas Day.
However, due to Covid, Michelle Browne, the director of community outreach for the church, said the meals will be packaged to go.
Browne said meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Carpenter’s Corner in downtown Beckley.
She said they are preparing about 350 meals, which will include honey baked ham, turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, a vegetable, a roll, a homemade dessert, and water.
Browne said the desserts are being made by church members who are making everything from pies to cakes and Christmas cookies.
Browne said the meal is open to “whoever needs a meal on Christmas.”
She added that they will also have coats, gloves, scarves and hygiene kits to give away for anyone who needs them.
Although it won’t be quite the same as meals the church has provided on Christmas Day in the past, Browne said they are happy to be doing something since they had to cancel it last year.
“We know that the holidays, especially Christmas, can be a tough time of year for some people so I think to provide that joy and that level of care at this time of year is especially important,” she said.
Browne said everyone is welcome Saturday, even if they’re just looking for a friendly face and someone to say Merry Christmas to.
“We just want to let people know that they’re not alone,” she said. “There’s definitely people who do care about them. Obviously, us being a church, we do believe that God loves them and God cares about them too so we just want to be that physical representation of that love and care.”
Some restaurants in Beckley that will be open Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day include Bob Evans from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Olive Garden from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fujiyama Japanese Steak House from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Cracker Barrel from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fayetteville
Those looking for an escape this Christmas can head to the Historic Morris Harvey House in Fayetteville.
Eric Hatsel, one of the owners, said guests who book a room will be able to partake in a homemade meal Christmas Day made by the other owner, Natalie Scott.
Hatsel said the cost of the meal is not included in the price of the room and will cost guests $45.
The meal will include a winter salad with spiced nuts, Honeycrisp apple and crispy prosciutto; a tangerine glazed ham with baby carrots, sage, and clove; gravy, stuffed duchesse potatoes with creme fraiche, nutmeg and thyme and a gingerbread trifle with cranberry curd, mascarpone and orange zest.
Hatsel said he and Scott, originally from California, just purchased the bed and breakfast in June so they are not sure what to expect for their Christmas Day feast.
Hatsel said he has several rooms available and the average price for a room is $175 a night.
“This is our first Christmas dinner,” he said. “We did have a Thanksgiving dinner, this past Thanksgiving, which went well. We’re hopeful that we’ll do both in the future.”
Hatsel said he plans to advertise the holiday dinners more in the future to attract more people, but he sees this year as a learning process.
To make reservation go to https://www.morrisharveyhouse.com or call 304-646-7561.
For Christmas Eve, the Fayetteville Pies and Pints will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg
For nearly 20 years, the Dutch Haus Restaurant in Lewisburg has been open to customers on Christmas, said Brenda Beiler, who owns the place with her husband.
“We do it because the community has a lot of elderly people that don’t have family coming in,” Beiler said. “But we serve everybody, not just the elderly, but that’s why we have continued to do it because there’s a lot that don’t have family.”
Beiler said they offer their full menu Christmas Day as well as a special ham or turkey dinner for the occasion.
This meal includes ham and/or turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy and/or sweet potato casserole, green beans, a roll with butter and cranberry sauce for a total of $18.99.
Beiler said their food is also available for take-out for people with Covid concerns.
“We just like to serve our public and take care of them,” she said. “We have good customers, faithful customers and we like to keep them happy.”
When the restaurant used to be located at the Greenbrier Valley Airport, Beiler said they saw a lot of travelers for Christmas looking for a meal.
Now that they are at the Elks Country Club on Brush Road, Beiler said they still see a bit of travelers on Christmas Day since they are close to the interstate.
The Dutch Haus will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Day, and is at 368 Brush Road in Lewisburg.
Some restaurants in Lewisburg that will be open Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day include the Stardust Café open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Asylum open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill and Holler open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Mi Tequila Mexican Restaurant open from 11 a.m. 10 p.m.
This list is only a partial list of places open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in southern West Virginia. For places not mentioned it may be best to call ahead to see if they are open on these days.