Hospice of Southern West Virginia will host its annual Angel Tree Ceremony this Friday, Nov. 19, at Crossroads Mall at 1 p.m. in the atrium near Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The ceremony will feature the lighting of the tree, placing of the angels, and songs from the St. Francis School choir.
The Hospice Angel Tree is a tribute to memorialize and honor someone special to you. Donations of any amount can be made to Hospice of Southern West Virginia to have an angel placed. Memorial angels will bear the name of your loved one and be displayed on the Angel Trees in the Crossroads Mall, Calacino’s Pizzeria, Raleigh General Hospital, Marquee Cinemas, and Big Four Drug Store in Hinton.
Donations will be accepted throughout November and December, and angels will be placed on your behalf if donations are mailed, placed online, or made over the phone by calling 304-255-6404.
The ceremony is free to attend and open to the public.