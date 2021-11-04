Hospice of Southern West Virginia will be celebrating an exciting milestone. To celebrate, they will be hosting a 40th anniversary celebration at Black Knight Country Club in Beckley, from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9. This event will showcase the history of Hospice of Southern West Virginia and the people who have been a part of that history.
“Looking through Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s (HSWV) collective memorabilia in preparation for our 40-year anniversary celebration, I have been amazed to reflect on our growth, the generosity of our community, our history, and the dedication of so many individuals who remained steadfast in the pursuit of the hospice mission.”, stated Janett Green, HSWV’s Chief Executive Officer. “We truly are a hospice built by the community, for the community. So, we ask all who have been a part of our 40-year journey to join us in celebration of this important anniversary, reflecting on decades of patients well-served and jobs well done.”
The event will feature visual representations of the organization’s early days through the present - highlighting founding members, past and present staff and volunteers, significant events, fundraisers, and special moments.
The event is free and open to the public. Join them for the commemorative reception where appetizers and cake will be served. Please RSVP to 304-255-6404 by this Friday.