Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) will host a community event on Thursday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crossroads Mall in Mt. Hope, highlighting the importance of National Healthcare Decisions Day.
The goal of this event is to assist members of the community in advance care planning. Advance care planning include completing an advance directive (also known as a living will) and appointing a healt care power of attorney (someone to make healthcare decisions for you if you are unable to speak for yourself). Then, most importantly, sharing your decisions with your family and loved ones.
HSWV social workers will be at Crossroads to provie support for attendees, answer questions, and notarize advance directive documents.