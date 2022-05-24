Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) will host their annual Camp Hope bereavement camp from June 14 – 16, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels.
Camp Hope is for bereaved children ages 7 - 17 who have experienced a significant loss.
The camp provides children with coping skills for grief related experiences as well as opportunities to bond with other children and licensed professionals who specialize in bereavement services.
Camp Hope is provided by Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s social services and bereavement departments. Camp Hope is free to all participants, but registration is required.
Call the bereavement department at (304) 255-6404 to register. Please notify staff if transportation assistance is requested.