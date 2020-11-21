Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) on Nov. 20 hosted its annual Hospice Angel Tree Ceremony on Facebook and itswebsite.
The Hospice Angel Tree is an opportunity to memorialize and honor a loved one. The proceeds benefit HSWV and further its mission to serve the end-of-life needs of its patients.
“While we were unable to assemble in-person for this year’s Hospice Angel Tree Ceremony, our virtual ceremony was a huge success. In our virtual ceremony, we hung several hundred memorial angels commemorating loved ones in the community. HSWV is grateful for our community’s generosity that will enable HSWV to provide high-quality care and comfort to our end-of-life patients,” said Janett Green, CEO of Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
Donations will be accepted throughout November and December. Memorial angels will be displayed on the Angel Trees in Crossroads Mall, Marquee Cinemas – Galleria 14, Calacino’s Pizzeria, Raleigh General Hospital and Big Four Drug Store in Hinton. To donate a memorial angel on behalf of a loved one, go to https://hospiceofsouthernwv.org/angel or go to the contact page to pay over the phone or by mail at https://hospiceofsouthernwv.org/contact.
HSWV is a nonprofit organization providing end-of-life care and comfort for patients in Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming and Summers counties. To learn more, visit https://hospiceofsouthernwv.org