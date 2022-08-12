HospiceCare is pleased to announce its weekly grief support groups will begin meeting in person again next month after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Starting Sept. 6, grief support groups will meet at noon on Tuesdays at Big Clear Creek Baptist Church, 537 Church St. in Rupert and on Thursdays at HospiceCare’s Lewisburg Office,1265 Maplewood Ave.
Support groups and individual grief counseling are available free of charge for hospice patients and their families, as well as the community at large.
Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. To register or for more information, contact Amy Wade at 304-645-2700.
