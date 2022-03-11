The Hospice Care Chocolate Chase 5k and 10k will be held Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m. at the Greenbrier County Courthouse, 912 Court Street N, Lewisburg.
The races will start and finish at The Greenbrier County Courthouse in downtown Lewisburg. The 5K runners and walkers will turn around just past the I-64 overpass bridge and 10K runners and walkers will turn around at the water station at the 3.1-mile marker. There will be Covid-19 protocols in place for this event. All participants are asked to read and follow the protocols for a safe and successful event.
Runners and walkers can pre-register online at https://www.aptiming.com/race/1363 or starting at 7 a.m. the day of the race.
Pre-registration costs are $20 for the 5K and $25 for the 10K, or $25 and $30 on race day.
T-shirts will be available for sale through the registration form and a limited number will be available at the race.
Contact Missy VanBuren at 304-645-2700 or mvanburen@hospicecarewv.org for more information.
All proceeds to benefit HospiceCare’s Lewisburg Office and The Peyton Hospice House.