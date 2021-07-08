The Hope Scholarship Program website has been launched by the West Virginia’s Treasury Department to ensure interested parents, students and educators receive accurate and up-to-date information on West Virginia’s school-choice program.
Individuals can visit www.hopescholarshipwv.com to sign up to receive email alerts when scholarship applications and informational materials become available.
In addition to a form to sign up for email updates, the website includes a frequently asked questions (FAQ) page with basic information about the program, which will be updated regularly.
Tthe Hope Scholarship program begins in the fall of 2022.