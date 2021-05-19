The Hope Restored Community Enrichment Project announces their sponsorship of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.
Lunch is open to all children, ages 18 years and under, who would like to participate.
Meals will be served at the following sites:
145 Beckwood Dr., Beckley, at Beckwood Apt. Complex from noon to 12:20 p.m.;
500 McCulloch Dr., Beckley, at Cranberry Cove Apt. Complex from 12:25 to 12:40 p.m.;
100 Washington St., Beckley, at East Park Community Center from noon to 12:15 p.m.;
123 Hager St., Beckley, at Hager Street Apt. Complex from 12:20 to 12:40 p.m.;
200 Antonio Ave., Beckley, at Antonio Community Center from noon to 12:20 p.m.;
Industrial Dr., Beckley, at Lewis Ritchie Apt. Complex from noon to 12:20 p.m.;
510 Ewart Ave., Beckley, at Willbrian Apt. Complex from noon to 12:20 p.m.
Meals will be provided from June 7 to July 29, 2021 and will be closed on July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
Monday through Thursday lunch time is listed above at the designated sites.
A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months. Remember, hunger doesn't take a summer vacation. For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, call Rhonda Robinson or Susan Lilly at 304-255-9321.
