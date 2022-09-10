“Now what did you step on?” Czerna “Zern” Richardson says as he examines the hoof of a black miniature horse named Midnight.
Of course, it’s pretty obvious what Midnight stepped on. The rain on this southern West Virginia hillside has revealed the points of several jagged rocks.
“Now, I don’t know where he’d find a rock,” Richardson jokes as he uses a large file to smooth the slightly peeled-up wall of Midnight’s hoof.
It’s not just a pedicure. It’s a health care necessity. Horses’ hooves bear weight — nearly a ton, in some cases — so any injury to a hoof can add hundreds of pounds of stress. Not only that, but hoof injuries can lead to other injuries and serious infection, he explains. So accredited professional farriers, like Richardson, see to it that horses stay healthy.
It’s a career that combines some targeted veterinary skills with blacksmithing and horsemanship. And in West Virginia, there are roughly 5,300 horse farms and 24,000 horses, according to an article about the newly launched West Virginia Horse Coalition that ran in the publication Farm and Dairy, back in March. Each of them needs hoof care.
“No hoof, no horse. The hoof is very important,” Richardson says. “And hoof quality can tell me if a horse is lacking in nutrients or food, stuff like that. I try to take several classes a year on nutrition.”
As an APF (Accredited Professional Farrier) through the International Association of Professional Farriers, Richardson is constantly learning.
“You never learn it all,” he says.
And that’s after more than 20 years in the business. Richardson was serving in the Air Force when he became interested in farriering.
“Honestly, I owned too many horses and just couldn’t afford it,” he said.
“It” is farrier service — the care, trimming and sometimes shoeing of horses’ hooves.
Richardson, who was stationed in Texas at the time and working cattle at his home, told his farrier he’d really like to learn how to do what he does.
“He put me to work the next day,” Richardson says. “I apprenticed with him for two and a half years.”
Farrier school came 13 years later.
These days, retired from the Air Force and back home in West Virginia, Zern’s Farrier Service tends to more than 200 horses, working six days a week with most horses seeing him every six to eight weeks, though some are on a four-week schedule.
“I work with everything from 2,400-pound draft horses up to these little guys,” he says, continuing his work with Midnight. “But I treat every horse the same. Even when I’m doing multimillion-dollar horses, they all get the exact same treatment.
“I just like it, working with animals and being outside,” Richardson continues, adding that he likes most people, too. Sometimes, in larger barns, a farrier never meets the owner, but working in smaller barns and backyards — where he spends most of his time — often involves getting to know horse owners.
“There are farriers who work big horse farms and stables, but mine (clients) are all backyard,” he says. “I get more pleasure out of working on some little 4-H pony that some little kid is tickled to death to go show on the weekend. And I like that I actually get to know the owners, their riding style, the issues they’re having,” he says.
“But mostly I like working with animals, plus I get to spend a lot of time in the fire. I make most all my shoes.”
Not every horse needs shoes. Most pleasure horses can manage with routine trimming, but other horses require shoes to protect their feet and keep their hooves from wearing down too quickly. Richardson keeps a propane-run forge in the truck, and he uses coal in his forge at home near Fairdale.
Blacksmithing — though he’s spent years learning it — is a trade he comes by naturally. Richardson’s grandpa was a blacksmith toolmaker in the coal mines near Greenbrier County.
“I use his old tools and forge,” he says.
Sometimes, he uses them in the company of fellow West Virginia farriers.
“We get together every couple of weeks and play in the fire,” Richardson says. “We’ll go out to somebody’s place and make horseshoes, knives.”
The forge camaraderie is special, much like the farriers themselves.
“It takes a very special person. You have to be willing to pretty much put yourself in pain every day. It’s a lot of hard work,” he says.
“And there are the risks,” he adds, recalling an unexpected kick that rendered him unconscious for a few minutes. A mare, usually very calm, reacted to a bite from a horsefly. “I woke up in the next stall. It was that quick. … But you brush it off, try to find your breath and just keep going. She caught me right in the hind end and kicked me through the stall wall.
“Things like that happen sometimes, but mostly it’s just the wear and tear on the body,” he says, bent over to continue tending to Midnight.
Though the career may be physically demanding, it’s also therapeutic.
“Horses might not understand the words, but they understand you,” Richardson explains. “Whatever you bring into the field with them, they will react to it. If you’ve had a bad day, you’re all ticked off, they’ll react to that. It’s scientifically proven that they can hear a person’s heartbeat from 10 feet away.
“When I’m around horses, it forces me to relax and calm down,” he adds, carefully examining a final hoof. “I do suffer mild PTSD, and this helps me slow down, relax and concentrate.”
Sometimes, though, Richardson’s horse connection goes beyond trimming their hooves for balance and performance. He has a few of his own at home, and he looks forward to spending time with them riding on trails and around barrels.
“I really do enjoy riding when I have time,” he says as he stands and gives Midnight one last pat.
