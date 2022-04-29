Last year when Beckley musician Matt Mullins gathered a group of musicians to sing and pay tribute to the musical legend Bill Withers, he assumed it would be a one-time thing.
The purpose of the event last year was to celebrate the dedication of a historical marker for Withers that the Raleigh County Historical Society was placing at Withers’ former high school, which is now Stratton Elementary School.
Mullins said he had initially been contacted by Tom Sopher, president of the Raleigh County Historical Society, to help add some music and soul to the dedication, which are typically smaller affairs.
“But since it was Bill Withers who’s like our state’s biggest star and he was a Beckley guy, (Sopher) wanted to do something different,” Mullins said.
Having been a musician in the Beckley area for more than 20 years with a long-established passion and love for Withers’ music, Mullins said he was more than willing to help put together the kind of dedication that the West Virginia music icon deserved.
“I’ve got a good network of musician friends that are all passionate about playing music and entertaining people so it all just kind of came together,” he said.
In addition to performing himself with his band, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, others who performed at the celebration included Drew Lawrence, Lady D, The Carpenter Ants, Lords of Lester, Shawn Benfield and The Untrained Professionals.
Mullins said he was told the celebration, which took place at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza following the historical marker dedication at Stratton Elementary, attracted roughly 1,000 people.
Given the turnout, Mullins said he made it known that he’d love to host any such tribute for Withers.
Then in January, Mullins said he received a call from Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold to help plan what is now being called the Bill Withers Memorial Festival.
In addition to celebrating Withers, Mullins said the festival is also meant to serve as a fundraiser for a Bill Withers statue, which is being crafted by West Virginia artist Frederick Hightower.
A clay version of the statue has already been completed by Hightower, but additional funds will need to be raised in order to turn the clay model into its final bronze statue form.
Details on how people can donate to this cause are expected to be released prior to the festival.
The statue is expected to be placed on the top plaza of the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.
“Now with the statue getting placed downtown where it can really be the focal point of Beckley, I think an annual event is in store,” Mullins said. “I mean it’s long overdue that we give Bill Withers some recognition, but I think that it can really be a great big event.”
The statue
A native of Madison, W.Va., Hightower is already well known for his statues of prominent West Virginians.
He designed the statue of NASA mathematician and state native Katherine Johnson at West Virginia State University as well as that of Marshall University basketball legend Hal Greer, which was unveiled at the Huntington campus last year.
Hightower said he began sculpting the statue of Withers just over a year and a half ago.
“The sculpture is a two-part process,” he said. “It’s creating the clay version, then making a mold, and then that mold is sent to the bronze foundry. The clay version has already been created; what we’re trying to raise money for is to be able to send it to the foundry. . . I created a life-size sculpture, but it will be enlarged for the memorial and actually be a pretty good-sized sculpture.”
Hightower said he’s not sure if the statue will be able to claim the title of largest statue in southern West Virginia, “but it will be one of the finest.”
Throughout the sculpting process, Hightower said he has been able to speak and consult with Withers’ widow, Marcia.
“Marcia Withers has been a tremendous advocate to putting this statue together,” Hightower said. “She has been a tremendous encouragement and I’ve been able to talk to her personally and she’s shared with us some of the different things that she wanted. She was pleased with the rendition of the statue that I’ve put together, so I think that’s a real good thing also.”
Having long looked up to Withers, Hightower said he had been wanting to do a statue of the music icon for some time and said yes immediately when asked to do to so by Rappold.
Growing up, Hightower said he felt a real connection with Withers, not only to his music but to who he was as a person.
“I grew up in the ’70s as a kid and so Bill Withers was just a real big icon of mine, I mean, just the songs ‘Lean on Me’ and ‘Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone’ and things ... Also, from the fact that he grew up as an African American in a coal camp. I come from, not quite a coal camp, but a coal community in Madison, West Virginia. So being a West Virginian, being African American, I really felt that it was only right to do a statue of Bill Withers.”
Hightower said he hopes the statue will serve as an inspiration as well as a reminder to future generation of West Virginians that some of the greatest talents can come from the smallest of towns.
“I think that if Bill Withers hadn’t grown up the way he grew up, in a coal camp, back holler, of Slab Fork, West Virginia, I don’t think he would have had the depth to be able to put all of his spirit into songs that he sang,” Hightower said. “I believe growing up in these hills, in these mountains, helps to, in a sense, create artists and to create unique people with unique skills. I hope that in seeing a great West Virginia musician, sculpted by another West Virginian, both from small communities, will encourage everybody in these small communities to hone their craft and to be the best them that they can be because great people come out of West Virginia, great people.”
The festival
Mullins said he hopes the festival will have a similar inspiration effect.
“We have this mixing bowl of cultures in southern West Virginia, and our music reflects that,” he said. “By showcasing Bill’s legacy of songs like ‘Lean on Me’ that were written about being from Beckley ... which is all about leaning on each other and I think Bill left us that legacy to pass on to the kids.”
Like Withers, Mullins said, he walked the halls of Stratton when it was a junior high school, which is where he learned that Withers was a Beckley boy just like him.
“It wasn’t until I got to eighth grade and I had West Virginia history with (Linda K.) Epling and she started talking to me about Bill Withers. And I was like, ‘How did it take me a year and a half of being here before knowing he went here?’ And I wanted to know; that’s what ignites a fire in me and makes me – I’m so passionate about just how Bill just oozed culture of being so great and of knowing how hospitable and loving and how proud West Virginians are, and that’s what I think is so important.”
As a fellow musician, Mullins said he aspires to have a fraction as much talent and soul as Withers.
“What’s beautiful about music is that it evokes a feeling that can alter your mood in the day,” he said. “If you’re having a bad day, if somebody broke up with you, broke your heart, lost your job, you can turn a song on like ‘Lovely Day’ and that ends up changing your mood and you wipe your tears and feel like, ‘Man, this song makes me feel like I can get through the day.’ And that’s what Bill’s music does. You create something out of thin air with music, and that’s why I love being a musician and being a songwriter ... and I think that’s what this whole thing, the Bill Withers Memorial Festival, second annual or 52nd annual, when we get there. I think it’s all about moving people. We want to move you; we want people to see how passionate that we are and how the performers are passionate about his music.”
Rappold says he, too, hopes that this can become a long-standing festival that can be enjoyed by current and future generations just as Withers’ music is.
“I think there are people who will hear ‘Lean on Me’ and other tunes that Bill Withers wrote and I think over time we’ll see people from places we never imagined come to the Bill Withers Festival in Beckley,” Rappold said.
The Bill Withers Memorial Festival will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza on Neville Street.
Performers for this year’s event include the How Great Thou Art Theatre Group, The Carpenter Ants, Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns, Lords of Lester, 3Chill, The Parachute Brigade, Aristotle Jones – The Appalachian Soul Man, and Scott T. Smith.
Beckley’s Sweet Treats will also take place on the same day with dessert ticket sales and dessert-tasting hours beginning at 11 a.m. and going until 1 p.m. or while supplies last.
Sweet Treats and the concerts on May 14 help kick off the 2022 Rhododendron Festival.