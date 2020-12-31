CHARLESTON – Following the recent announcement of the 2019-2020 Jennings Randolph Award-winning schools, today, Secretary of State Mac Warner announced the list of students recognized as Honorary Secretaries of State.
The Honorary Secretary of State program recognizes high school students who are committed to registering, informing, and mobilizing their peers to vote. Honorees are from Jennings Randolph Award-winning schools and are nominated by their teachers for their efforts.
Honorees are invited to spend time at the West Virginia State Capitol, learning about the duties of the Secretary of State's Office and the functions of the State Legislature. Many 2019-2020 Honorary Secretaries of State were able to participate in the 2020 Legislative Session.
2019-2020 Honorary Secretary of State Award Recipients
Fayette County
Meadow Bridge High School – Betty Watson & Zeph Sims
Midland Trail High School – Austin Simms & Zachary Wood
Oak Hill High School – Lane Jordan & Nathaniel Bloomfield
Monroe County
James Monroe High School – Abby Fraley
Nicholas County
Nicholas High School – Galilea Villasenor
Richwood High School – Jacey Miller & Shade Rader
Raleigh County
Independence High School – Hayden Miller & Taylon Collins
Liberty High School – Elijah Hensley & Alyssa McGhee
Shady Spring High School – Jillian Mitchell & Caleb Roark
Woodrow Wilson High School – Mercedes Lovell
Wyoming County
Westside High School – Julie Brown & Molly Cook