Honkala to address Mountain Party state convention

The West Virginia Mountain Party will be holding its 2022 State Convention at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 14.
Mountain Party candidates and representatives will share their vision for a better West Virginia. In addition, the election of party officers, nominations of candidates, and amendments to party bylaws will take place.
The keynote speaker will be Cheri Honkala, the founder of the Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign and the 2012 Green Nominee for Vice President.