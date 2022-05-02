For gardeners contemplating healthier, safer, and eco-friendly gardening proactices, Honeysuckle Hill is hosting a “Gardening Without Pesticides” workshop at its nature discovery center on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Demonstrations on healthy gardening practices will be ongoing throughout the day, including sessions on floating row covers, crop rotation, various mulches, drip irrigation and companion planting in various gardens.
New River Extension master gardeners will be available to answer questions.
A microscope camera will be set up to examine soil and compost samples that people can bring – a few tablespoons of garden soil or compost in a clean plastic baggie.
The demonstration will look at the beneficial bacteria, fungi, and other microscopic critters that make your soil healthier and more fertile.
The center will also have composting and compost tea-making demonstrations.
The workshop is free to the public, however a small donation to Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center is always appreciated.
HHNDC's address is 1151 Terry Avenue for those using map programs, but the center is actually located in Oak Hill.