Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center will host a book-reading and tea party for children ages 4-12 on Friday, March 11, at 5 p.m.
The event is based on “Brimsby’s Hats,” a children’s book written and illustrated by Andrew Prahin.
At the Honeysuckle Hill event, hat-making will be followed by a tea party with cookies and gummy worms.
Adults can stroll through the gardens where New River Extension Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions as well as selling birdhouses and seed packets with seeds gathered from the gardens.
Reservations are suggested by calling (304) 465-8974.
Honeysuckle Hill is located in Oak Hill at 151 Terry Ave, Fayetteville.
The cost is $5 per child and all proceeds will benefit Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center. Anyone needing special assistance can call us at (304) 465-8974 to make arrangements.