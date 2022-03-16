Rain or shine, Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center and the New River Extension Master Gardeners will host a pruning workshop on Saturday, March 19, at 1 p.m.
Dr. Mira Danilovich will be teaching and demonstrating pruning techniques for trees and shrubs.
Dr. Danilovich is a consumer horticulture specialist and associate professor with West Virginia University Extension Service and WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design. She serves as the state coordinator for the WVU Extension Service Master Gardener program, and her specialty is fruit trees.
Attendees will learn the reasons why to prune and the proper way to prune trees and shrubs to encourage healthy growth.
The workshop is free, and a small donation to Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center is welcomed.
Although most of the workshop will be outdoors, any indoor portion in the greenhouse requires that participants wear masks, per WVU guidelines.
Anyone needing special assistance can call 304-465-8974 to make arrangements.