Honeysuckle Hill to host birding workshop Feb. 12

Courtesy photo/Ken ThomasThe tufted titmouse, which is found year-round in West Virginia, is a small, somewhat stocky bird with a big dark eye and a crest, according The Cornell Lab’s All About Birds.The titmouse, which is a very vocal songbird during spring and summer, is grayish above and white below with a peach wash on the sides. The titmouse could well be one of the species counted during the Great Backyard Bird Count. Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center will hold a birding workshop on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in preparation for the county, which is scheduled for Feb. 18 to Feb. 21.