Honeysuckle Hill to host birding workshop Feb. 12

It may be the middle of winter, but there are still fun things to do.
Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center will hold a birding workshop on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The workshop is in preparation for the Great Backyard Bird Count sponsored by the Audubon Society, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and Birds Canada, which will be held Feb. 18 to Feb. 21.
The Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) is a free, fun, and easy event that engages bird watchers of all ages in counting birds to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations.
Participants are asked to count birds for as little as 15 minutes (or as long as they wish) on one or more days of the four-day event and report their sightings online at birdcount.org.
Anyone can take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count, from beginning bird watchers to experts, and you can participate from your backyard, or anywhere in the world.
Each checklist submitted during the GBBC helps researchers at the above-mentioned organizations learn more about how birds are doing, and how to protect them and the environment we share.
Recently, more than 160,000 participants submitted bird observations online, creating the largest instantaneous snapshot of global bird populations ever recorded.
Volunteers at Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center will show participants how to use the Merlin bird-identifying app on their smart phones to identify the birds they count.
They will also demonstrate the Birdnet smart phone app for identifying bird songs.
If the weather permits, organizers and participants will walk around the gardens at HHNDC and identify the birds encountered.
Participants will also be able to build their own birdhouses for a $25 or $35 fee (includes materials and instructions for a regular or deluxe model).
In addition, New River Extension Master Gardeners will hold a seed swap for those interested in starting their seeds early indoors.
Organizers kindly request that all participants wear a mask for the indoor portion of this event.
Heavy snow or freezing temperatures may force the postponement of the workshop, so call ahead if you have questions at 304-465-8974.
Honeysuckle Hill is located at 1151 Terry Avenue, Fayetteville, for those using a map program.
Take the Oyler Avenue exit from Route 19.
From 19 North, turn right; from 19 South, turn left.
Go through the traffic light at Main Street and continue to the stop sign.
Turn right onto Terry Avenue and continue for about a mile.
Honeysuckle Hill is on the left.
Look for the sign with the rabbit.
All proceeds will benefit Honeysuckle Hill to create more learning programs for the children (and adults) of southern West Virginia. Programs and activities offered by Honeysuckle Hill and the Extension Master Gardeners are available to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, sexual orientation or national origin.
Anyone needing special assistance can call 304-465-8974 to make arrangements.