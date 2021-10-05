An inventory clearance plant sale will be Saturday, Oct. 9, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center, located between Fayetteville and Oak Hill.
Fall is a great time to plant, even if the plants are starting to look a little ratty. They are no longer trying to make leaves and flowers but instead are concentrating on building up sugar stores in their roots for winter and next spring. Honeysuckle Hill has a large inventory of plants left over from when it was a commercial nursery.
Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center has been operating as a nonprofit nature center for two years and already has had great success showing children how plants and animals interact with nature.
There is a wide variety of trees, shrubs, perennials and small fruits like strawberries, blueberries and grapes. Prices will be slashed dramatically, making for some great bargains. While you’re buying plants, stroll through the themed gardens, including herb gardens, the Grandmother’s garden, pond garden, Biblical garden and Japanese garden. You can also check out the newest project called Nature’s Inspiration Station. New River Extension Master Gardeners will be available to answer your gardening questions.
Honeysuckle Hill is at 1151 Terry Ave., Fayetteville, for those using a map program. Take the Oyler Avenue exit from U.S. 19. From U.S. 19 North, turn right; from U.S. 19 South, turn left. Go through the traffic light at Main Street and continue to the stop sign. Turn right onto Terry Avenue and continue for about a mile. Honeysuckle Hill is on the left. Look for the sign with the rabbit.
All proceeds will benefit Honeysuckle Hill to create more learning programs for the children and adults of southern West Virginia. Programs and activities offered by Honeysuckle Hill and the Extension Master Gardeners are available to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, sexual orientation or national origin. Anyone needing special assistance can call 304-465-8974 to make arrangements.