Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center in Oak Hill is hosting a composting workshop on Tuesday, July 12, at 1 p.m.
Compost is the best amendment that you can add to your soil, adding beneficial bacteria, fungi, and other microbes to keep it healthy.
Healthy soil grows healthy plants that are disease and pest resistant. Making your own compost ensures that it is free of any chemicals that might harm your plants.
With enough compost added to your soil, you don’t need to fertilize. Healthy plants are not attacked by insect pests, so you don’t have to use pesticides. This means you can garden with little or no chemicals, saving you money and helping Mother Earth.
The entry fee is $5. The center’s address is 1151 Terry Ave., Fayetteville, for those using map programs, but it is actually located in Oak Hill.
Anyone needing special assistance can call HHNDC at 304-465-8974 to make arrangements.