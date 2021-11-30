Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center will be holding wreath-making workshops on Saturday, December 4.
There will be two workshops at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. A $25 entry fee includes the wreath frame, fresh-cut greenery from the nature center’s trees, bows and other decorations.
The center will also have containers to make festive greenery arrangements for your mantle or table.
In addition, the center is taking orders for wreaths and will be making evergreen arrangements for sale.
The workshops are limited to 10 people. Call 304-465-8974, email hhndc.info@gmail.com or use the center’s Facebook page to reserve a spot.
The workshop is for adults and interested teenagers but is not suitable for small children.
All workshops will be held in the large, heated greenhouse to allow for social distancing. Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
At the end of workshops, leftovers will be used for small evergreen arrangements made by children for a local nursing home, called the Macil Kidd Project.
While Honeysuckle Hill is located in Oak Hill, for GPS mapping, use 1151 Terry Ave, Fayetteville.
All proceeds will benefit Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center to create and maintain learning programs and gardens.