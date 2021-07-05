The American Civil War drama "Honey in the Rock," performed exclusively at Theatre West Virginia since 1961, opens July 8 with eight shows through July 17 at Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview.
The theatrical play tells the story of the turbulent times of the war between the states that led to the creation of the state of West Virginia as it split from Virginia.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly with live pre-show music at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets are available for all performances online at www.theatrewestvirginia.org or by calling 304-256-6800, or you can visit the Cliffside Amphitheatre Box Office beginning one hour before each show. For group rates or more information contact Theatre West Virginia at 304-256-6800.