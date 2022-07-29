When you order a cut of ham from The Honey Baked Ham Company, you’re not just ordering a glazed cut of meat; you’re getting a perennially award-winning meal.
Since owner Denise Clagg took over the operation in 2017, The Honey Baked Ham Company has won the Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Ham” almost every year.
She said she couldn’t do it without her partner and manager, Nikki King.
“Denise’s partnership was a blessing. I had just finished getting my business degree and was working two full-time jobs when she said, ‘We need a full-time manager,’ and I was like, absolutely!” Nikki answered when asked how she felt about the transition in 2017.
“You couldn’t ask for better people, they’re all great,” Denise responded. They credit their team for the high quality of service they provide the community.
“We’re the first in mind when they think of the best ham in the county,” Nikki interjected. The two entrepreneurs give all the credit for their success to their team, the quality of their meat and the sauce that makes it special. “It’s the glaze, sugars and spices. It’s the texture it creates. It’s the ham; it’s mostly the glaze though. The customers are always asking if we can put extra glaze on the cut,” Nikki described. The deli will sometimes have a line out the door as they service dozens of regulars who will eat there four or sometimes five days a week.
On winning the award, Denise stated it showed her that “we are doing what we need to be doing to help the customer leave satisfied.” They offer large catering options, boxed lunches for the elderly, holiday services for Thanksgiving and Christmas as well as integration with Doordash and Grubhub. Their plans for the future include a corporate remodel and a bigger, brighter road sign to help potential customers identify the store, which is located in a shopping square in Beckley.
“Without customer loyalty, we would not be in business. We have several elderly customers and we will deliver their food to the parking lot so they don’t even have to get out of the car and come inside,” Denise said, reinforcing her commitment to customer service. “We want to thank the customers; we want to thank the readers of The Register-Herald,” she continued. “I’m surprised at how many people live in Beckley that don’t know The Honey Baked Ham Company is even here,” Nikki commented.
They want everyone to know that each sandwich at The Honey Baked Ham Company is “fully cooked, sliced, glazed and ready to eat.”
The Honey Baked Ham Company is located at 27 By-Pass Plaza Shopping Center, their number is 304-253-3321 and their hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
