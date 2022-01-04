Mike Honaker of Lewisburg became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates on Tiuesday.
Joined by his wife Melissa and children Matthias and Maddison, Honaker was administered the oath of office by House Clerk Steve Harrison. It was the new delegate’s first visit inside the West Virginia State Capitol.
Honaker, the director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for Greenbrier County, was appointed to represent the 42nd District, which includes Greenbrier County as well as parts of Summers and Monroe counties. He will complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Barry Bruce, R-Greenbrier.
A Marine Corps veteran and retired Virginia State Police Officer, Honaker described his appointment to the House of Delegates as “a great opportunity to continue to protect and serve.”
“Service is just what I’m wired to do,” he said.
Honaker will serve on the Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services, as well as the Health and Human Resources Committee and the Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security Committee.