Incumbent Republican Delegates Mike Honaker and Todd Longanacre will both return to Charleston to represent the citizens of their districts.
According to the unofficial election results found on the secretary of state’s website, as of press time, Honaker received 4,094 votes. His opponent Paul S. Detch, a Democrat, received 2,080 votes.
Honaker was first appointed to his seat by Gov. Jim Justice following the resignation of former Delegate Barry Bruce. He took his oath of office in January 2022.
He will represent the approximately 17,407 citizens of the newly formed District 46, which includes the portion of Greenbrier County east of the Route 219 corridor, and a portion of southern Pocahontas County.
Also, as of press time, Longanacre had received 3,700 votes. His opponent Heather Hill, a Democrat, received 2,098 votes.
Longanacre was first elected to his seat in 2020. He will represent the approximately 18,023 citizens of the newly formed District 47, which includes the portion of Greenbrier County west of the Route 219 corridor, and a small portion of northern Monroe County.
Republican Delegate Caleb Hanna has also unofficially won his race in the newly formed District 48, which contains a portion of northern Greenbrier County. He received a total of 220 votes in Greenbrier County. His opponent Democrat Eric Henson Sebert received 93 votes in Greenbrier County.
Election results will not become official until the Board of Canvassers meets to ensure that all ballots have been counted.
